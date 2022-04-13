BBNaija host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu has sparked hilarious reactions after mentioning the things he would do if he emerges as Nigeria's president

The popular TV host declared that he will make it illegal for parents to be doing their children's homework as well as ban the consumption of cow skin otherwise known as ponmo

His presidential manifesto has sparked suggestions that Ebuka is not a fan of helping his children with homework

It seems Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, is not cool with the stress of having to assist his children with their homework and he has hinted about it.

Ebuka stylishly revealed things he doesn't like doing and included them in his to-do list if he becomes Nigeria's president.

Ebuka reveals his plans if he becomes president. Credit: @ebuka.

Source: Instagram

The TV host took to his Twitter page to disclose that he will make it illegal for parents to assist their children in doing homework immediately after he bans the consumption of cow skin otherwise known as ponmo.

He tweeted:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"Gotta make it illegal for parents to help their children with homework when I become President. Let me rest. Right after I ban ponmo."

Check out his tweet below:

Nigerians react to Ebuka's presidential manifesto

Social media users have reacted differently to Ebuka's to-do list if he becomes the president.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Baudex:

"Sha no ban Dodo."

Nutraplus_:

"Verbal and Quantitative reasoning na your mate?"

Bryellan_

"Leave ponmo ban homework."

Pimp_myhair:

"You can’t get my own vote if u will ban PONMO especially those thick soft ones from amala spots."

Doktorfabz:

"Ebuka no sabi quantitative and verbal reasoning again."

Naijatoukmatters:

"My friend, go and teach them their homework."

Ebuka trolls Ozo for turning his Arsenal jersey upside down

Legit.ng previously reported that Ebuka Obi-Uchendu had a swell time dragging ex-reality show contestant Ozo after they saw a football match together.

According to Ebuka's video, Ozo and two other guys came around to laugh at him hoping his team would lose, but the tables turned.

The media personality also dragged the reality star for turning his Arsenal jersey upside down after the team lost the game.

Source: Legit.ng