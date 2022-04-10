Popular Nigerian singer, Simi has waded into the trending issue of domestic violence in Christian marriages and other abuses

Simi appealed to churches to encourage their members who are suffering from any form of abuse to speak up and not hide under being a Christian while they suffer in silence

The mother of one shared a video to talk about the topic on Instagram and Nigerians have reacted differently to her advice

Singer and wife of Adekunle Gold, Simi is not impressed with the way some Christians are suffering and dying in silence as she talked about the issue of domestic violence in homes and marriages.

Simi speaks on domestic violence. Credit: @symplysimi

Source: Instagram

Simi took to her Instagram story channel to address the issues as she sent a messages= to churches:

According to her:

"The church needs to start letting pople know that it is to speak out when people are going through something and ask for help when they need help you are not any less of a Christian or born again if you are going through something and you speak out."

The singer noted that people are going through domestic violence, depression, and abuse of whatever kind or suffering from some form of mental health issues and they are not talking to anyone.

She then called on Christian platforms to be at the forefront of the campaign to speak up:

"Popular Christian platforms should start advocating for people that need help becuase it is so important because it so sad seeing people suffering in silence and don't have anywhere to turn to for help."

Watch her video below:

Nigerians react to Simi's advice to Christians

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Simi's advice to Christians.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Smcfootwears:

"Church! Church! Church! Are we not the church? We all need to do better. If someone confides in you about what she's going through, will you judge the person or help the person? We all need to do better."

Habyadebayo:

"No one needs to even tell you to ask for help. If you love yourself enough, you’d leave an abusive marriage or relationship!"

Miracle_ofaraka:

"They won’t preach that one o it’s only pay ur tithe and bring offerings the bigger your offering the bigger God’s blessing."

Iam_renny:

"The church would give you a verse to make you feel you are doing something wrong."

