Sonnie Badu has released a video to show that he is the king when it comes to raindrop performance in Ghana

He took to Instagram to alert Black Sherif that he is the originator of raindrop performance when dropped his Baba video

Sonnie Badu is one of the most respected Ghanaian gospel singers and he is based in the United States of America (USA)

Ghanaian gospel star and singer, Sonnie Badu, has opened up about being the originator of rain performance.

During this year's 3Music Awards, Black Sherif shocked many with his epic raindrop performance.

Many entertainment pundits heaped praises on the young Ghanaian singer for his 5-star performance.

Sonnie Badu and Black Sherif (Photo credit: Instagram/Sonnie Badu and Black Sherif)

Source: Instagram

Now, Sonnie Badu has claimed that when it comes to raindrop performance he is the originator of of it.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The Atlanta-based singer and preacher has shared a video of his Baba song in which he performed in the rain to support his arguement that he’s the originator of rain performance and not Black Sherif.

Sonnie Badu released the said video on his Instagram page with this caption, "@blacksherif_ I am the originator."

Sarkodie Was The One Supposed To Perform In Black Sherif's Place - 3Music Awards CEO

The founder of 3Music Awards, Baba Sadiq Abdulai Abu, has opened up on the raindrop stage that Black Sherif performed on during the recent awards show.

Speaking in an interview with seasoned journalist Abeiku Aggrey Santana on Okay FM and sighted by Legit.ng, Baba Sadiq said the stage was built with Sarkodie in mind.

According to Baba Sadiq, he reached out to Sarkodie and his team to discuss the idea and performance.

He however indicated that the two teams hit a snag as there was some unfinished business they were yet to resolve.

Naira Marley, Bella Shmurda chill with Black Sherif

Legit.ng previously gathered the report of a lovely star-studded video featuring Naira Marley, and Ghanaian star, Black Sherif that got many social media users talking.

In the video, it looked like the two singers were ready to put out a collaboration but the funny moment Poco Lee gently slapped Bella Shmurda got the attention of many.

The playful slap got more buzz than the anticipated music from the two stars, as some made assumptions about what could have led to it.

Source: Legit.ng