Fast-rising Ghanaian singer, Black Sherif, has opened up on how he got connected to Grammy-winning Nigerian artiste, Burna Boy

In a recent interview, the Kwaku The Traveler star noted that popular Nigerian singer, Poco Lee, actually played his song for Burna

Sherif noted that Burna Boy’s people then reached out to him on WhatsApp and the rest is now history

Numerous Nigerians have reacted to the news with many of them praising Poco Lee for always referring others

Fast-rising Ghanaian singer, Black Sherif, of the Kwaku The Traveler fame, has opened up on how he got in touch with Grammy-winning Nigerian star, Burna Boy.

In a recent interview with NewDay that is making the rounds on social media, the Ghanaian star spoke on how Nigerian dancer, Poco Lee, was instrumental in getting him to meet Burna.

According to Sherif, Poco Lee played his song for the Grammy-winning star and Burna loved it and someone from the singer’s team reached out to him on WhatsApp.

Ghanaian star Black Sherif speaks on how Poco Lee played his song for Burna Boy. Photos: @blacksherif_, @poco_lee

The Burna representative told Sherif that the Nigerian singer loved his song and asked if he was free for a video call. The Ghanaian star noted that he spoke with Burna for about 20 minutes.

Recall that Burna Boy jumped on the remix of Black Sherif’s hit track, Second Sermon.

Also during the interview, Black Sherif explained that Poco Lee was also a fan of his music but now they are pals because of his great support. The Ghanaian star noted that Poco is a popular Nigerian dancer with a huge following on social media.

Internet users praise Poco Lee

Black Sherif’s disclosure about Poco playing his song for Burna Boy has left many Nigerians on social media praising the dancer. Internet users applauded Poco Lee for always referring others.

Read some of their comments below:

Agent_carl_98:

“Poco been wan help portable life but the evil spirits in portables father’s house no gree o.”

Iamog_seyiate:

“Poco is a force… no cap.”

Hanty_beth:

“Poco always referring people.”

_Opebanky:

“Poco is really a sweet guy.”

Daniels.m.s:

“And Ghanaians said Nigerians are not showing them love.”

Mlv_rw:

“Poco the referral… A real one .”

Mary.ozioma:

“The world needs people like Poco always referring people to their destiny helper.”

Nice one.

Poco Lee bursts into tears as Wizkid brings Bella Shmurda on stage at o2 Arena

Nigerian dancer Poco Lee couldn’t attend Wizkid’s Made in Lagos (MIL) concert in London but he was fully immersed as he watched online.

A video making the rounds online captured the moment Poco Lee got emotional and even cried after Wizkid invited his friend and singer Bella Shmurda on stage.

Poco was getting his haircut when he watched the beautiful moment on his phone and he couldn’t contain his emotions and genuine happiness for his friend.

Recall that Poco had introduced Bella Shmurda to Wizkid.

