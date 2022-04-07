An Instagram post on the official page of Wizkid’s last born, Zion, has sparked reactions from netizens

The little man was captured in a really happy mood as he prepared to gobble up a large platter of chocolate goodies before him

Some social media users who reacted in the comment section urged Zion’s parents to also try giving him herbal mixtures

Singer Wizkid’s last born, Zion, recently shared a video on his official Instagram page that has gotten many talking about his sweet tooth.

The little man was seen in a giddy mood as he prepared to help himself to a large tray of chocolate goodies before him.

Wizkid's Zion seen with large platter of chocolate goodies. Photo: @zionayo

Source: Instagram

The tray contained cakes, glazed doughnuts and some chocolate drizzled doughnuts as well. The sugar rush also appeared to have kicked in for Zion as he appeared super hyper in the video.

A voice in the background was also heard pointing out the many chocolate treats laid out in front of him.

Watch the cute video as sighted on Instagram below:

Social media users react

The video got many people talking in Zion's comment section with some of them calling on his parents, Wizkid and Jada, to make sure that they also give him herbal bitters.

Read some comments sighted below:

ojayspecialone said:

"Give him something bitter sometimes too. Like agbo Jedi It will help him as a man."

_harloma said:

"Make una sha dey give am ogun jedi jedi drink ♥️ ."

zinahglam said:

"This is called soft life."

king_savage_090 said:

"Jedi jedi neva hold dis one."

