A makeup artist has sparked massive reactions and commendations after she shared a video of one of her impressive works

The young lady with the name Guylande Theodore did work on herself to look exactly like one of her favourite actors, the late Sam Obiago

Guylande noted that she was doing it in honour of the actor who passed away in December 2021

A young makeup artist, Guylande Theodore took her creativity to a whole new level and she decided to flaunt it to everyone on social media.

The young lady who is also a big fan of Nigerian actor, Sam Obiago did work on her face to look exactly like the deceased Nollywood star.

Makeup artist shares transformation video. Credit: @kimtheodore_kimmakeup12

Source: Instagram

Guylande shared the before and after of the transformation process as she totally changed from being a pretty lady to an aged man.

She captioned the beautiful video:

"One of my favorite actors from Nigeria passed away last year in Dec., and I want to honor him by doing this transformation. May he rest easy in grace and love. @samobiago."

Watch the hilarious video below:

Nigerians react to Guylande's lovely transformation video

Social media users were impressed and wasted no time in commending Guylande for the amazing makeup video.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Jolieimaboss33:

"Good job."

Ayisyen_pou_lavi:

"Oooooooh lord Good job baby."

Nana_alce:

"He was my favorite king actor."

King_bestty007:

"@mufasatundeednut come and see something boss!"

Akinds:

"Omo this is amazing, I've never seen a makeup artist this good all my life."

