2baba has made a case for the late Sani Abacha who was notorious for looting during his regime as Nigeria’s military head of state

The Only Me singer shared his thoughts via Instastory and submitted that Abacha probably looted funds to keep it away from thieving hands

2baba’s take on the matter sparked a debate among Nigerians on social media with some people showing support for his submission

Singer 2baba Idibia has caught the attention of Nigerians in the online community after sharing a fresh and personal perspective as it regards the late Sani Abacha.

The veteran entertainer recently took to his Instastory channel with a submission in which he made an attempt to give reasons for Abacha’s notorious looting during his regime as head of state.

2baba shares his take on Abacha loot. Photo: @official2baba

Source: Instagram

For 2baba, if Abacha had the genuine intent of stealing funds, then it would have been almost impossible for anyone to recover the stolen funds.

According to him, Abacha probably stole money all in a bid to protect it from the thieving nature of those in power.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The singer wrote:

"If to say Abacha actually thief this money, we for no fit recover am. Abi na only me dey think this thing. I think he tried to keep it away from these thieving hands."

See a screenshot of his post below:

Social media users react to 2baba's post

official_horpizzy said:

"Another angle."

_ono.me said:

"Anybody agreeing doesn’t think to keep it from his counterpart. What use of him keeping a country’s fund in another country’s account."

d_reel_dawg said:

"We are together in this thinking bro."

stephii_en said:

"My question exactly. What happened to the recovered funds that we need to borrow billions every six months?."

shizzy_billii said:

"I’ve been saying this since! Abacha remains the best president Nigeria ever had!"

Abacha's loot, other funds missing from CBN's records

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that despite the consistent announcement of recovered funds, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) failed to provide a record of the monies recovered.

The All Progressives Congress Legacy Awareness and Campaign announced that N1trn stolen funds, assets were recovered in 6 years.

However, CBN failed to record in its books recovered funds between January 2016 and December 2019.

Source: Legit.ng