Nollywood actress Annie Idibia has been called out by her elder brother Wisdom Macaulay who claimed she is addicted to drugs and also introduced him to it

In her response, Annie stressed that her elder brother was irresponsible and the whole issue started after she refused to let him be her manager

Veteran singer 2Baba has now come to his wife's defence as he said some family members can be one's worst enemy

The Idibias' have been dragged into another drama after Wisdom Macaulay, the elder brother of Nollywood actress and wife to veteran singer 2Baba, Annie, called her out on social media.

Wisdom claimed Annie was addicted to drugs and also introduced him to it. Reacting to the claims made against her, Annie revealed that her brother was irresponsible, and they started having issues when he insisted on becoming her manager.

2Baba steps in as wife Annie's elder brother claims she is addicted to drugs.

Source: Instagram

2Baba has now taken sides with his wife as he spoke on how some family members can be one's worst enemy. He, however, stressed that he and Annie wish Wisdom well.

This is not the first time Annie will be having issues with her family members. Back in 2021, her elder brother, Uduak, dissociated himself from anything that had to do with his sister after the actress took to social media to drag her husband for sleeping at his ex’s house despite all she’s gone through with him.

Nigerians react, criticise Wisdom

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions from Nigerians, see them below:

talkwithuche:

"This una relationship ehn...with the kind storm una dun face...omo una two strong abeg."

manograce_:

"Wisdom wey no get wisdom na mumu.."

jayfidex:

"It's not the duty of your rich siblings to help you....what if Annie was lazy too ...who go help who!! Shameless brothers."

Annie Idibia's brother says she made him a slave

The Nigerian actress fell out with another of her family member after her eldest brother, Wisdom, called her out on social media.

In a troubling video making the rounds online, Wisdom noted that his life is being threatened by his sister Annie even though he has been working for her for some time.

Wisdom claimed that Annie has never paid him his dues but would rather send him stipends and when she is angry, she can decide to withdraw her help.

Source: Legit.ng