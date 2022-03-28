Comedian Osama's journey has as a married man has been cut short tragically by the death of his beloved wife

The bereaved comedian took to social media with a photo he took with his wife from their wedding ceremony in 2021

Osama and his wife spent just 10 months together as a couple and Nigerians have trooped to his page to console him

Comedian, Osama has announced the tragic death of his wife, Mildred Maurice Wuyep on social media.

The funny man tied the knot in a beautiful wedding ceremony on May 15th 2021 just ten months after, Mildred passed away.

Comedian Osama's wife passes away Photo credit: @osamacomedian

Source: Instagram

The bereaved comedian did not state the cause of his wife's death but he lamented over the fact that his union with his late wife was cut short.

Osama announced the sad news with one of the numerous photos he took with his wife on the day they were joined together as man and wife.

"Wedding That Never Saw Any Anniversary Got Married 15th May2021...She Died 26th March 2022...God Bless Your Soul My World "

See the post below:

Nigerians sympathize with Osama

rekiyayusuf:

"I’m so so sorry fa. May God comfort you in Jesus Name Amen."

deehumorous:

"God Grant you comfort my brother "

imbolajioshobukola:

"May God grant you the Grace to bear this loss."

comedyinactionn:

"The good lord will comfort u sir ...it is well."

missjuma:

"Kai!!! This is terrible. My brother, it is well. "

kvng_jeffofficial:

"So sorry for your loss boss!!! This is so sad , we should not go through with this kind of situation ijn .. Take heart Chief "

Source: Legit.ng