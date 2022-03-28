Isabel Idibia joined numerous Nigerians and other people around the world to celebrate mothers on Sunday, March 27

She penned a lovely message to her mother Annie Idibia, and also shared a video of the moments they have had together while revealing she wants to be like her

The post has since left many Nigerians teary, including Annie, who took to social media to react, saying she felt lucky

Many Nigerians, as well as other people across the world on Sunday, March 27, took to various social media platforms to share photos of their mothers as they celebrated them.

Joining the trends, Isabel Idibia, who is Annie Idibia and 2Baba's daughter, took to her social media timeline to share a video and a lengthy message to celebrate her mother and actress.

Isabel celebrates Annie Idibia on mother's day. Credit: @officialisabelidibia2

Source: Instagram

Isabel revealed that her ultimate source of inspiration comes from her mother, adding that she wants to be like her.

She wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"happy mother’s day to the BEST woman i know, i love you with everything i have in me, you’re always looking out for me and always trying to do the best for me. i am in every single way so very grateful for you and so proud of where you are today, keep on shining and being the amazing mother, woman, daughter, sister, wife, granddaughter, aunty and role model you are. you deserve every good thing that comes your way. i love you mama, so so so much❤️. @annieidibia1."

See the post below:

Annie also reacted to her daughter's post as she wrote:

"Oh my Subshineeeee how in d world did I get sooooo lucky .. so blessed to have you . Than you baby."

Nigerians react as Annie and Isabel melts hearts

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

cheslino:

"Whos.cutting onions beside me this really got me."

faithhosky:

"Awwww oh Isabel this is sooo thoughtful, heartwarming and beautiful. You’re such an amazing child sunshine and mama is soooo blessed to birth you. Happy mother’s day to our mama @annieidibia1 ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

ruthromanus97gmail.com6:

"I don't know why but I so much love this family, annie idibia to the world❤️❤️❤️❤️."

_beeiana

"She’s gonna cry ."

Annie Idibia begs to leave as a lion threatens to attack

Popular actress and wife to Nigerian music icon 2Baba, Annie Idibia, made headlines after a video of her on safari with top fashion designer Swanky Jerry went viral.

Annie, seated beside Swanky and two other people in a touring car during a safari in South Africa, could not hide her fears when a lion threatened to attack them.

The actress could be heard begging to leave the spot immediately. Reacting to the video Annie said they were too close to the lion for her comfort.

Source: Legit.ng