Nigerian actor and reality star, Tayo Faniran, recently blasted one of his pals on social media over his actions

Faniran shared a video of a very small looking car and explained that he told his friend to help him hire a vehicle he will drive while in South Africa

The ‘small car’ was obviously not what the actor was expecting his friend to get and he blasted him in the funny video

Popular Nigerian actor and reality star, Tayo Faniran, recently had a funny exchange with his friend who helped him hire a car.

In a video that has now gone viral on social media, Faniran explained to fans that he had told his friend to help him get a car he will drive around in South Africa after he returned from Nigeria.

However, the friend hired a really small car and the BBAfrica star was in disbelief about whether it was a prank or not.

Tayo Faniran blasts friend who helped him rent a 'tiny' car'. Photos: @tayofaniran

Source: Instagram

In the video, Faniran told fans that they should be careful whenever they pray to God for a friend. He joked about his guy not being a real friend after seeing the car that was hired.

The actor continued to tease his friend over the car he rented and he even asked how he was supposed to enter the small car. According to him, his friend’s action is ‘see finish’.

See the funny video below:

Nigerians react

Tayo Faniran’s banter with his friend over the hired car soon went viral online and many fans reacted. While some people laughed at their exchange, others noted that the car wasn’t bad and it has a vintage style.

Read some of their comments below:

Fitnfabdami:

“Is this a Mini Cooper? Or a Micro Mini Cooper? ”

Dha_unfadeable:

“Shey vintage wa kere ni .”

Ronkeyzee:

“You fit park the car for your room sef .”

Rosieyoungfh:

“Saw his picture and was like “what is he about to complain now” I wasn’t wrong ‍♀️.”

Tunji_jamal:

“That’s a classic right there.”

Jhazzy_music:

“This is a vintage!!! Classic. Wel no be everybody like vintage shi. If you snap better photos with this. E be lit .”

Aktmeketino:

“Mr Bean's car E get all the tools inside.”

Interesting.

