Popular Twitter user Daniel Regha has reacted to the latest announcement made by Nigerian singer Davido about receiving a plot of land in Banana Island from his father.

While the singer revealed he intends to use the land to build a house for his children, Daniel has, however, advised him against such an idea.

Twitter user Daniel Regha advises Davido to build a company on his new land. Credit: @Davido @Danielregha

Daniel urged Davido to use the land at Banana Island to build a reputable company that would help alleviate unemployment in the country.

He said:

"Davido since u already own multiple houses, use the land ur dad gifted u to establish a reputable company no matter how small, then build-up from there cos it's about time u own a firm; This will grow u as a brand & also benefit society as it will help in reducing unemployment."

See his post below:

Nigerians react as Daniel Regha turns Davido's adviser

Daniel's statement has sparked reactions, especially from Davido's fans and followers.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

iam_yomex___:

"It's always this guy audacity to put mouth in every matter."

weightlossandmore:

"Daniel! Always full of ideas and opinions."

_m.u.c.h.e__:

"This guy and always telling davido how to use his money.''

eliza_beth3220:

"Advise wizzy for once nahleave David alone.. Mumu man."

mona_blcvk:

"Una go allow this boy drink water drop cup in peace?"

prestigecanada:

"If I was David ...I'll reply him with when you daddy give you land use am do waiting you wan do.''

vuaclothing:

"Davido special adviser."

fhenum_

"So na banana island land hin go use build farm this guy own self too much."

Davido gets land as gift from his billionaire father

In an earlier report via Legit.ng, Nigerian singer Davido, who is currently in the UK shared an exciting piece of news he got from his family all the way back in Nigeria.

The 30BG crooner took to his official page on Twitter telling the world about the latest gift he got from his billionaire father, Adedeji Adeleke.

Davido excitedly noted that he woke up to the news of a new piece of land in Banana Island, which comes as a gift from his father.

