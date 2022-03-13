Former star of Walker, Texas Ranger, Chuck Norris, marked his 82nd birthday on Thursday, March 10

Norris' fans find it hard to believe that the legendary actor has turned 82, yet he is still rocking it at such an advanced age

The martial arts legend appeared in numerous movies since 1969, which has led to an endless stream of Chuck Norris jokes and memes over the years

Chuck Norris, an American icon known for starring roles in popular action films and television has turned a year older.

Iconic martial artist and actor Chuck Norris turns 82. Chuck Norris.

Source: Facebook

Chuck Norris celebrates birthday

Norris went on social media to wish himself a happy birthday as he shared a lovely photo of himself flexing his biceps.

In his caption, he jokingly noted that he was not turning 82, but he had turned 50 with 32 years of experience.

"I hear people are saying I turn 82 years old today, when in reality today I turn 50 with 32 years of experience. Thank you to everyone for the birthday wishes and I hope you all have a wonderful day. God Bless, Chuck Norris," he wrote.

The actor's fans couldn't help joining in the joy of his birthday and they dedicated heartwarming messages to him.

Here are some comments:

Anastasia Gukovskaya:

"Happy birthday dear grandmaster Chuck! All the very best to you. God bless you," he wrote.

Bill Zedler:

"Happy birthday to one great American."

Don Wilson

"Happy birthday, Chuck. You are my hero and the person I look up to and try my best to emulate in regards to promoting Martial Arts. Thanks for always supporting my fight career by announcing and attending the events."

Jim Cockrum:

"The Angel of death once had a near Chuck Norris experience."

Source: Legit.ng