Award-winning actor Samuel L. Jackson has been dethroned from his top position of the actor with the most curse words

The actor is popular for playing the bad guy in many Hollywood blockbusters such as Shaft and Cell

Reacting to the news during Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show, the Avengers star said it was unbelievable

Samuel L.Jackson has a record for saying curse words in his movies. While we can all agree that no one says curse words better than him, he is not the only one with the talent.

Samuel L. Jackson has reacted to the news of being third on the list of actors with the foulest mouth. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The A Time To Kill star had a rude awakening when he found out that he had been dethroned as the king of curse words.

Variety reports that Jackson found out that he is now the third on the list while on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. The publication further reports that a 2020 survey indicated that Jackson is now trailing behind Jonah Hill and Leonardo DiCaprio on the list of actors with a foul mouth.

According to the Independent, Hill is the record holder with a total of 376 curse words in film history, Blood Diamonds star Leonardo DiCaprio came in second with an impressive 361 profanities.

Jackson who has made a name for himself for using the word 'motherfu#*r' came in third with 301 curses used throughout his career.

