A lot of young Nigerians are all about getting involved in careers that can significantly increase their earning potentials

Legit.ng recently conducted an online poll that gave participants an opportunity to pitch their tents under desired fields in the entertainment industry

Interestingly, majority of the participants snubbed acting, singing and comedy for a career in the sports industry

Apart from the rush for the tech industry, a lot of young Nigerians are now giving stronger considerations to careers in the entertainment industry.

Understandably, this is not unrelated to the larger-than-life lifestyle which is often portrayed by those who have decided to put their all into singing, acting or telling jokes.

In light of this, Legit.ng recently conducted a social media poll in a bid to find out which area of the entertainment industry Nigerians are more drawn to.

The participants had the option of choosing from acting, singing, sports and comedy.

Even with stories of skit makers who are occasionally splashing millions on new cars and mansions, only 4.9% of responders considered a career in the comedy industry.

Another 9.7% of participants pitched their tents in the Nollywood industry as they expressed interest in acting.

25.2% of responders expressed their interest in considering a career path in the Nigerian music industry.

In a surprising turn of events, over 60.2% voted in favour of sports as the only career path they can consider in the entertainment industry.

Check out the poll results below:

