Vera Sidika said she and her hubby Brown Mauzo love children and they intend to add two or three in future

The socialite also added that she had found the balance between being a mother and a wife so that each person gets her attention

A fan asked when she intends to get her second child, and she said she wants to give baby Asia a sibling in 2023

Socialite Vera Sidika has disclosed that she and her singer hubby Brown Mauzo are planning to have three more kids, and she hopes to get her second-born next year.

Vera Sidika and her hubby Brown Mauzo. Photo: Vera Sidika.

Source: UGC

Second child in 2023

Sidika and Mauzo have been together for almost two years, and the two celebrated their first dating anniversary in August 2021.

They welcomed their first child together, Asia, on October 20, 2021, at 10:21 am after disclosing she gave birth via C-Section.

While doing a Q&A with her fans on Instagram, a fan asked:

"Asia is pretty like her father, when are you expecting baby number two so she/he can be your copyright?"

She then responded:

"Next year God willing.

Sidika also confirmed that she and her hubby love children, and they are planning on adding two or three more kids.

She explained that she had found a way to balance being a mother and wife so that both Asia and Mauzo get her attention.

According to the mother of one, she also does not party unless she is going to work.

"I wouldn't wake up and just go clubbing. That's not for me. I only go out to work. I get paid for making appearances," she explained.

She said she was excited after giving birth and does not mind having five kids in total.

Legit.ng previously reported that Vera Sidika documented her delivery journey from arriving at the Nairobi Hospital where she was booked into a private suite to the last minute before she arrived in the theatre for CS.

The 32-year-old took to social media to declare that Caesarian Sessions are not as painful as most ladies claimed to be and thank her family members for being by her side during delivery.

Sidika's husband, Brown Mauzo joined the list of Kenyan celebrities who were present in delivery rooms with their wives.

