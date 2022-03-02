Actress Tonto Dikeh has raised her concerns over the incessant cases of rape in Nigeria, involving minors

Tonto is asking parents to normalize washing the private parts of their kids every time they return home from school

Fans agree with Tonto Dikeh after she asked parents to personally always do it for their children to help detect rape cases early

Concerned Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has urged parents to be watchful and always wash the private parts of their children every time they return home from school.

This is coming in the wake of a school teacher who was recently arrested in Asaba, Delta state, for reportedly raping a 6-year-old pupil in the school's toilet.

In a post shared on her Instagram page, Dikeh who is also a mother advised parents with infants in any school in Nigeria to normalise washing their kids’ private parts every time they return home from school.

Tonto highlighted that children who are victims of sexual abuse get threatened with death, and more and the infant may be too scared to speak up but by regularly washing their private parts, one may find the truth.

She also opined that some of the schools in Nigeria are now employing rapists, cultists, sex offenders and paedophile caregivers.

The mother of one added that she is sick and tired of parents living in guilt, rather they should teach their children about rape and that nobody has the right to touch them in their private parts.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

See Tonto Dikeh's post

Fans react to Tonto Dikeh's post

Tonto Dikeh's post generated different reactions from her Instagram fans and followers. See some comments below:

Toptouch_addon

No lies! Normalize asking about what happened in school too. You'd most likely know if there's a problem. God help us.

Thefeliciaphilip

Thanks for educating parents on this, when I was a teen, we were always scared to even speak about this out of fear. I'm glad the world is evolving, we just figured things out ourselves which was wrong. I guess this was due to our African way of parenting, but as a parent now, I'm taking a new approach on my parenting style thanks and this is informative.

Therealbenita10

So true… but they will never see my daughter ijn amen.

Evedynasty

Schools should also normalize conducting background check on their employees. Godforbid I cannot bear having my child defiled! Godforbid!!!!

Meelahmalia_collectibles

This world be turning to something else day by day . May Allah protect our kids and even adults are not save.

Nenes_vintage

Exactly Parents need to do better by going more closer to their children.

Merit_blinkz

It’s true oh,a child came back from school today where I was making my hair she wasn’t talking to anyone I told the mom to quietly ask her what’s wrong you won’t believe what came out of a 3yr old child’s mouth.

Say No Campaign Take on Rape

Legit.ng had earlier reported that a group, Say No Campaign had called on the federal government to take responsibility and act fast on the issue of rape.

The group stated that the federal government must take responsibility for increasing cases of rape in Nigeria.

This was in reaction to the rape of a 12-year-old girl by 11 men, one of whom was a 57-year-old man, in Jigawa state and another rape of a 22-year-old female student.

Source: Legit.ng