In a social media conversation, DJ Zinhle has shared that she has no plans to have any more children at any point in the future

The music producer says that age is a major contributing factor to her decision to only have two children in her lifetime

Fans tried to assure Zinhle that she is still relatively young, but the musician is convinced that time is really not on her side

DJ Zinhle seems to have decided to cap the kids count at two. The media personality told followers that her age does not allow her to have more children in the future.

DJ Zinhle told followers that her age won't allow her to have more children in the future. Image: @djzinhle

Source: Instagram

It seems like Kairo and Asante are going to be the only children that DJ Zinhle is going to have. The media personality shared that time is not on her side when it comes to making babies.

ZAlebs reports that as much as DJ Zinhle would love to have more children to add to her family, her age does not really allow her to make such plans. The musician feels that her body is far too advanced to handle such.

Zinhle took to Twitter to engage with her followers, and through that came the conversation about children. Fans tried to convince the DJ that she was still pretty young.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

It looks like no amount of convincing will sway DJ Zinhle's mind. Fans weighed in on their opinions.

MizBianca19:

"I want 4 but I’m also 100yrs old late, I guess one or 2 will do."

Gezaniwilson:

"1 more wouldn't hurt."

To which DJ Zinhle responded:

"It definitely would, I’m done yaz."

Lady who used to date Murdah Bongz warns DJ Zinhle

Legit.ng previously reported that a woman left eyebrows raised when she claimed she once had a good relationship with DJ Zinhle's boyfriend and baby daddy, Murdah Bongz.

The young lady took to social media to warn the Umlilo hitmaker not to get too comfortable in the relationship because she was also once Bongz's everything.

The clip she released stirred massive reactions on social media, as many fans lashed out at her.

Source: Legit.ng