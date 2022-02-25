Who wouldn't jump at the opportunity of having to pick between two countries as their citizens? It's surely an opportunity everyone would love to have

When someone has dual citizenship what it simply means is that the individual has more than one country he or she can call his home.

One gets citizenship by birth or other means which could be naturalization, parents, or marriage, it will interest you to note that some Nigerian favourite stars boast of the rare opportunity.

List of Nigerian celebrities with dual citizenship. Credit: @davido @asaoffiicial @nairamarley

Source: Instagram

In this article, Legit.ng take a look at 10 Nigerian stars who are also citizens of another country and how they made it happen.

1. Asa

Bukola Elemide, better known as Asa is a Nigerian-French soul singer, she speaks Yoruba, English and French fluently and applied them in her music.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Asa was born in Paris to Nigerian parents from Ogun State.

2. Dorcas Shola-Fapson

Born in North London, England, Dorcas Shola Fapson is a Nigerian actress and TV presenter, known for her role in MTV’s Shuga as ‘Sophie’.

The fact that she was born in the UK made her a citizen of the country.

3. Shan George

Actress Shan George was born in Cross River state to a Nigerian mum and a British dad which automatically made her a Britton-Nigerian.

4. Uche Jombo

Actress Uche Jombo got dual citizenship due to her marriage to a Puerto Rican American man, Kenny Rodriquez.

Their union that produced a son allegedly crashed some years ago but she already had her citizenship.

5. Naira Marley

Nigerian singer, Naira Marley became a Britton by naturalization, he moved to South London at the age of 11, he also graduated with distinction in Business from Peckham Academy.

6. Banky W

Olubankole Wellington aka Banky W was born in New York, United States, becoming a citizen of the US by birth.

His family moved back to Nigeria when he was five.

7. Seyi Shay

Singer Deborah Oluwaseyi Joshua, better known was born in Tottenham, London, United Kingdom. She is a citizen of UK by birth.

She started visiting Nigeria when she was two and eventually attended the Command High School in Maryland, Lagos.

8. Zack Orji

Nollywood actor Zack Orji was born in Libreville, Gabon making him a Gabonese by birth.

The actor grew up in Cameroon, Benin and Togo he speaks English and French fluently.

9 Jim Iyke

Like Zack, Jim Iyke was also born in Libreville, Gabon, making him a Gabonese by birth.

10. Davido

fans will not be surprised that Davido made this list, he always prides himself as 'Omo Atlanta' in his songs.

The DMW boss was born in Atlanta Georgia, United States in 1992. He shuffled his education between Nigeria and the US.

If these celebrities can do it, you can as well, dual citizenship gives you that edge and options to pick from. Who did we miss out on?

Nigerian celebrities who have relocated abroad

Legit.ng previously made a list of some of the Nigerian stars who have carved a niche for themselves here in their careers but still chose to seek greener pastures abroad.

Featured prominently on the list is ace blogger, Tunde Ednut and Eldee The Don.

Music producer, Samklef also made the list as they said their goodbyes to Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng