US media personality Kim Kardashian has penned a heartfelt heavenly birthday message to her late dad Rob Kardashian who was born on February 22, 1944

The reality TV star and businesswoman opened up about how she misses her old man when she posted a selfie of the two of them taken in Armenia in 1998

Kim's sister Khloe joined scores of people who took to the stunner's timeline to help her wish Rob a happy heavenly birthday, adding that no one was greater than their dad

Kim Kardashian took to social media to wish her late dad, Rob Kardashian, a heavenly birthday. The stunner penned a heartfelt post when she remembered her old man on his birthday.

Kim Kardashian penned a heartfelt birthday message to her late dad, Rod Kardashian. Image: @kimkardashian

Source: Instagram

The reality TV star posted a selfie she took with Ron when he was celebrating his birthday in 1998. They were at the restaurant in Armenia.

She shared that Rob was born on February 22, 1944. Kim Kardashian posted the message on February 22, 2022.

"Today it’s the angel number 2.22.22. I definitely feel the angels all around and feel you all the time."

She also thanked him for his guidance and opened up about how she misses him. Peeps took to the superstar's timeline to help her wish Rob a happy heavenly birthday.

sarahrhoward said:

"Happy birthday, Robert!"

kimoraleesimmons wrote:

"Happy birthday to Robert!"

Kim's sister Khloe commented:

"No one greater!!!"

1nsha11ah said:

"Happy heavenly bday to him."

kardashantube commented:

"He loves you so much and is so proud of you Kim!!"

sunshineaftertherain3 added:

"Happy heavenly birthday."

