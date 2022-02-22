Controversial Nigerian OAP, Daddy Freeze is motivating all last borns after getting to know that billionaire socialite, E-Money is also one of them

Daddy Freeze advised the last borns to desist from the act of waiting for their elder siblings to lift them up

The OAP gave the advice after he met with E-Money's elder sister during his much talked about 40th birthday party

Daddy Freeze stirred yet another major talking point on social media after advising last borns against depending on their elder sibling.

The controversial OAP shared his thoughts after meeting with the elder of billionaire, E-Money during his recently held talk of the town birthday party.

Daddy Freeze advises last borns. Credit: @daddyfreeze @iam_emoney1

Source: Instagram

Daddy Freeze revealed that he met with E-Money's elder sister who told him that the billionaire is their last born

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He then gave the advice to all last borns:

"Dear ‘last borns,’ this should motivate you to stop waiting for hand me downs from your older siblings. If Emoney can do it, so can you. Thank you!"

He finally urged his followers to send a message to every last born they know:

Check out the post below:

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted differently to Daddy Freeze's advice to last borns.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Healthertainer:

"I sent to our last born and she reminded me that I haven’t sent her child’s birthday gifts and I haven’t paid her allowance for just being a last born!"

Skukipeeshaun:

"And na last born I be o... chai... @yetunde_okojie come here o, we are last born together."

Nwamakaokolie:

"My uncle need to hear this ,he’s facing us since my dad is retired."

Nazababy27:

"Leave us alone #justiceforalllastborn #ourlifematters."

Fadacoin:

"Thanks daddy freeze for this ,I am the last born of my parents,I been hard working from day1 and my parents are proud of me .I never waited for anyone.but am assuring the world to know me soon."

Jesusgurl_1:

"I feel attacked I'm obiagelli ooo thats why God blessed me with 4 elder brothers and 4 elder sisters! I came to chop ooo even from you my elder brother & G.O @daddyfreeze."

Zubby Michael shows up at E-Money' house with bag of money

Legit.ng previously reported that billionaire E-Money was set to throw a lavish birthday to welcome himself to the 4th floor.

In a video shared by the billionaire's big brother, Kcee, actor Zubby Michael was in the mood to paint the party red with money.

The actor was seen in the midst of other people in E-Money's mansion with a bag where he brought out bundles of cash which he sprayed on him.

Source: Legit.ng