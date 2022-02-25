Businessman E-Money recently humoured his followers on social media with a heartwarming birthday shout-out video filmed by his children

The three boys took turns to say nice things about their dad and also wish him well ahead of his 40th birthday celebration

However, E-money’s last born stirred reactions from many as the little man innocently shared ‘too much info’ about his daddy

Billionaire E-Money has returned to his Instagram page with one of the special gifts that made his 40th birthday celebration a special one.

Apparently, the business mogul’s three sons all came together to film a birthday shout-out video for their dad in celebration of his new age.

E-Money's children film birthday shout-out video for him. Photo: @iam_emoney1

Source: Instagram

The boys—from eldest to youngest—took turns to share what they like about their dad and mention some of his traits around the house.

The second-born mentioned how E-money is a man who goes the extra length to care for his family members.

E-Money’s first son, David, also had great things to say about him while noting that he wants to emulate his ways in future.

Interestingly, the last born of the family, Deandre, appeared to be the chatterbox as he made some unexpected revelations about the business.

He said E-Money is always on his phone and also mentioned that he uses the belt on him whenever he is angry.

Deandre added that the businessman also yells at his workers when they are found wanting.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to E-Money's post

asanwa_mummy3 said:

"Your last son sabi expose daddy eeeee."

makas_esq said:

"The youngest son has a great sense of humor."

xynab_z said:

"he get is belt got me daddy must be sweet."

pachepurity said:

"@iam_emoney1 train up a child the way he should grow. One thing I admire is that no matter his wealth he still spnk his kids ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ God bless you and you will live to eat the fruit of ur labor."

mo_bewa said:

"It's their accent for mewell spoken ,well mannered ! May God keep them for you n you for them."

ifeomahchukwu9 said:

"Awww so sweet❤️❤️❤️more blessings abound IJN Amen."

treash_best said:

"Daddy is always using his phone abi I no hear well."

Obi Cubana, E-Money, others sing and dance on private jet

Some months ago, Legit.ng reported that billionaire friends, Obi Cubana, E-Money, Kcee and more, came together to thank God for their wealth.

A video made the rounds of these men on a private jet singing praises to God and dancing while they thanked Him.

According to E-Money and the other men, God has been so good to them and fans gushed over their praise videos.

Source: Legit.ng