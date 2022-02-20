Toyin Abraham's husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi has taken to social media to prove that despite his statement abouthow much he loves his wife, he also adores his mum

The actor shared a video on his Instagram page where he was seen combing and packing his mum's hair in a lovely manner

While some people still commended him, others noted that the video is to control the narrative his statement already spun

Toyin Abraham's husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi has taken to social media to show that he loves and cares for his mother.

The actor had earlier sparked reactions on social media after he revealed in an interview that his wife comes first and he loves her first before his mum and kids.

Ajeyemi shared a video on his Instagram page where he was seen tending to his aged mum by helping her with her hair.

The actor combed his mum's hair before packing it into a hun for her, other parts of the video also showed off Ajewole's mum and the moment he put his head on her legs like a little child.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

mospecial0:

"She will continue reaping the fruit of her labour ❤️"

chefshadybalo:

"Is he trying to tell us he didn’t mean what he said earlier?"

khere_mama:

"Aftermath of when you don't know how to talk."

roseokpo:

"Infact, your mum trained u well. God bless u for loving her unconditionally "

coopertreasure:

"After saying you love your wife more than your mom lol who you won impress now?"

holluwaniphemmie:

"Damage control "

