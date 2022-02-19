Nollywood filmmaker, Iyabo Ojo has taken to social media to boast about how gentle and respectful her two children are

The mum of two who would be joining her kids in Turkey soon also dropped an important feature anyone who wants to marry her children

The actress is looking to slaying with her grandkids just like she does with her kids now, so her future in-laws must be handsome and beautiful

Iyabo Ojo is a proud mother of two children and she does not hesitate to let people know how blessed she is to have her kids.

Taking to her Instagram page, the actress gushed over Priscilla and Festus as she shared their photos and listed out the beautiful qualities they possess.

Iyabo also dropped an important information to the people who would eventually settle down with her kids.

According to her, both future in laws must be beautiful/handsome with a little bit of drama because her children are too cool for her liking.

The aphysical appearance requirement is so that the actress can slay with her cute grandchildren, just like she does with her kids presently.

"My gentle, respectful, well mannered grown babies I'll see you both soon, we're painting turkey red IMPORTANT INFO. Please, my darling future inlaws from both sides must be pretty, handsome & have small ijogbon bcos i want some future ijogbon cute grand kids to slay with me....@festo_baba & @its.priscy they just toooo cool for my liking "

Nigerians react

ucheogbodo:

"Proud mum"

cocodayspa1:

"Make I apply now on behalf of my beautiful daughter now ooo, just that she is too gentle for Ijogbon, but if na beauty and brain. She is on point. "

pharmwendy:

"I love how respectful your kids are! Steady minding their business and don’t involve themselves in adult drama you raised a king and a queen."

omobolanle_temidire:

"And may you live long to eat the fruits of your labor❤️❤️"

kiitanbukola:

"My cuties ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ you both will continue to grow in good health and wealth."

