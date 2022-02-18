Ali Kiba's wife is seeking to dissolve her three years marriage, citing stress and neglect as the main reasons

Amina Khalef filed for divorce at the Mombasa Kadhi Court, and he is seeking N650k for monthly upkeep

Kiba and his management team are yet to comment on the matter that has since been a subject of debate on social media

Tanzanian sensational artiste Ali Kiba's wife Amina Khalef has allegedly called it quits and filed for divorce at the Mombasa Kadhi Court after three years of marriage.

Amina Khalef files to divorce Ali Kiba

The Bwana Mdogo hitmaker's wife is seeking to divorce him because he allegedly neglected her and due to stress.

King Kiba and his Kenyan wife walked down the aisle in April 2018. They held two lovely weddings in Mombasa and Dar es Salaam that were reported to have cost millions of naira.

BNN reported they went to live together in Dar es Salaam and welcomed their first baby in March 2019.

Why Amina wants out

Amina claimed that the living arrangement at Kiba’s home was not conducive for her mental state when she got pregnant.

She alleged that Kiba failed to address the living arrangements, which had become stressful.

According to Amina, she was constantly arguing with his relatives and friends, who were also living in their home.

She later left Dar and relocated to Mombasa with her son in June 2019. But in January 2021, she allegedly accused the singer of failing to provide upkeep for her and their baby.

In her petition, she explained that the singer only provided after a straining confrontation with him.

"Kiba even failed to clear my hospital bill for the birth of our child and left the same to be shouldered by me,” she said in her verifying affidavit filed before the court.

Amina Khalef's demands

She is now demanding Kiba to pay her N650k monthly for the child's upkeep and medical insurance for his children.

Amina is adamant about going back to her husband as she said no human could repair their relationship, and she wants the court to dissolve the union.

Ali Kiba had been given 15 days which expired on February 10, 2022.

