Popular Catholic pastor, Reverend Father Oluoma has hit out at a colleague who demanded that singer, Davido should pay tithe from the N250 million he raised prior to his last birthday

Oluoma said if not because he is a Christian he would have said tithe kill the pastor as he expressed his anger over what his colleague said

The cleric further said his colleague did not raise money for the poor and also wished he is a pagan for once so as to curse him, Nigerians have reacted to his comments

Catholic priest, Reverend Father Oluoma has reacted to the comments from a pastor who says Davido won't make heaven if he doesn't give a tithe from the N201 he received during his birthday donations.

Father Oluoma express his disappointment over the statement called out the colleague during his sermon video that emerged online.

Pastor Oluoma slams pastor who asked Davido for tithe. Credit: @davido @fadaoluoma

Source: Instagram

Oluoma said Davido added his own N50 million to the N201 million he got from friends and associates just to give the poor but a pastor that can't do the same is demanding a tithe from him:

According to him:

"One hopeless useless so called man of God said he should pay tithe. If not that I'm a Christian, catholic priest, I will say tithe kill you there. You didn't raise money for the poor you are busy collecting from them."

He finally said he wished he is pagan for once so as to curse the pastor.

Watch his video below:

Reactions

Nigerians have declared their likeness for the man of God.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Lekidosneh:

"I'm a Muslim but I will love to visit dis church wen am 9ja my granny was a Catholic b4 she pass on."

Oma_mak1:

"I'm not Catholic but this Rev. Father is my superstar."

Ezehnwa:

"I’m not a Roman Catholic but this Rev. Fr is my man of God."

Hrh_kingdiamond:

"This needs to go viral."

Chiomaamankem:

"@davido your pocket will never run dry. May God almight continue to bless you."

Amarachi_flora:

"My favorite priest…always making sense."

