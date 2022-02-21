A Nigerian cleric, Alfa Jeje Agba, has spoken on how he employed social media for his religious teachings as a way to reach the youths

The cleric said the need to be suddenly rich is the main reason why some religious leaders are dipping their hands into unholy acts

Alfa Jeje Agba stated that Muslims should do well to help their leaders by supporting them in the forms of tithes and offerings

A Nigerian cleric, Alfa Jeje Agba, has made a case for Muslims paying tithes as Christians do. He said that ‘alfas’ also need money to run as there are many responsibilities.

In a video interview with Bisola Alawode, he said that it does not cost some people anything to also pay tithes.

The cleric said Muslim religious leaders also need money.

My background

Speaking about how he started, he said his father is the grand chief imam of Ikirun land in Osun state. According to him, his father and mother were classmates in the same Quranic school.

He added that growing up, he never had any option other than to listen to his father because his mother will never pamper against his dad's instructions.

My challenges before I became known

Alfa Jeje Agba said he does other businesses aside from his clerical work because he does not want to steal. He narrated his various challenges during his journey, saying that he tried hard before he gained visibility.

The man stated that he became a trendy Muslim cleric who uses relatable songs to preach because he wants to get his target audience.

Support us with tithes and offerings

According to him, the covetous youths in Islam, posturing as clerics, are those tarnishing the religion. He said he does not use what is more than his income.

Alfa Jeje Agba stressed the need for people to support their clerics in monetary kinds as doing the Lord's work is not an easy job.

I will return your tithes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the general overseer and founder of Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor Williams Folorunsho Kumuyi, said that he could give a member back their tithes and offerings.

It was gathered that the man declared he would do that if he found out that such a member is living in sins.

The statement was made at the church’s headquarters in Lagos while he was speaking with members of the commission.

