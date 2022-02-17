Popular Senegalese drummer, Mor Thiam, has wowed a number of internet users as they got themselves acquainted with who he is

A photo of Thiam recently made the rounds online from his drumming performance at the Black World's Black Studies conference in 1970

The celebrated drummer and teacher is also the father of international music star, Akon, whose real name is Aliaune Damala Badara Thiam

The entertainment industry keeps evolving as new talents rise every day but some internet users have recently recognised celebrated Senegalese drummer, Mor Thiam.

According to reports, Mor started his career as a mechanic on the Dorian boat which traveled across West Africa and Europe for nine months during that time.

It was gathered that during Mor’s three months’ vacation, he would drum with the Théatre National Daniel Sorano in Dakar.

Celebrated Senegalese drummer Mor Thiam is singer Akon's father. Photos: The African History / Facebook, @akon

In 1966, at the first World Black Arts Festival, Senegal’s president at the time, Senghor, invited the group to welcome important guests at their airport and this was when Thiam met with choreographer Katherine Dunham.

She was said to have insisted Thiam join her in the US to help expand African culture among African Americans during their civil rights movement.

Thiam arrived in America in 1968 and met with activists such as Martin Luther King, Malcom X, the Black Panthers and more.

The Senegalese drummer also went on to teach at top universities such as UCLA, Southern Illinois University and more.

Interestingly, Mor Thiam is also the father of celebrated Senegalese-American singer, Akon, whose real name is Aliaune Damala Badara Thiam.

See a photo of Mor Thiam performing at the Institute of the Black World's Black Studies conference in Atlanta, 1970, below:

Internet users react

A number of online users reacted in awe to the photo. Read some of their comments below:

Abbas Ceza A. Basit:

"Great daddy..,....born great son."

Elvis Levenston:

"What can i say Africans rock arts culture music natural resources."

Robinnah Nampiima:

"Well well I can see it is in their blood."

Ezziden Abdalla:

"That Akon take impact from his father."

