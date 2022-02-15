Popular Nigerian media personality, Nancy Isime’s latest fashion choice has been trailed with mixed reactions

The TV girl and actress fixed her nails using a 20 dollar bill that was cut into several small strips

Soon as the video was posted online, a number of people criticised Nancy for it, claiming that she disrespected the dollar

Nigerian TV personality, Nancy Isime’s new ‘dollar’ nails has earned her series of bashing on social media after photos and videos made the rounds.

Nancy shared clips and photos of her new nails on her Instagram page as she showed how it was done.

In some videos, it was noticed that what appeared to be a 20 dollar bill was shredded into pieces to be attached to the TV girl’s artificial nails.

Nancy Isime attaches shredded 20 dollar bills on her fixed nails. Photos: @nancyisimeofficial

Source: Instagram

According to Nancy, she had decided to try something different with her nails. She also added that money is on her mind.

See the video below:

See another photo of Nancy flaunting her dollar nails below:

Internet users react

Nancy’s new nails however did not draw positive reactions as expected. A number of people criticised the media personality and accused her of disrespecting the dollar note. A few others however noted that the dollar bill could have been a fake one.

Read some of their comments below:

Sir_tijaja:

“Thought she was smarter than this.”

Sologoldz:

“They can arrest you for this in the states o wt*f .”

Sharon____king:

“I hope she knows she can be arrested for this it’s illegal to do this to the US currency, I hope it’s fake sha cos if they decide to take this up, it won’t even be funny.”

Domingo_loso:

“Omo make American govt no see this one o, especially if you visit their country.”

Eresi_12_:

“Even if it’s really dollar note. And so? What are you trying to prove? Things we see in this social media.”

Like_erma:

“Jeezzzzz you guys should chill!!! Haven’t you heard of clones? This isn’t real dollars.”

Ginalwaliu:

“American don't joke with their currencies.”

Valentine_chiemeziem:

“That’s a big disrespect to the US currency and you’re lucky you’re not at their reach.”

E2nuhitee:

“Ment or malaria.”

Fheytii:

“This can’t be real ahhh my shest oo.”

Hmm.

