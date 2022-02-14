Eminem has been praised for taking a knee during his Super Bowl halftime performance over the weekend

It's reported that the NFL told the rapper not to do it but Em went ahead and did it apparently in protest of police brutality in the US

A photo and video of the moment Em kneels while Dr Dre is playing the piano is doing the rounds on social media

Eminem took a knee during his Super Bowl halftime performance. Image: @eminem

Source: Instagram

US outlets report that the organisers had warned the superstar before his performance but he didn't listen. A snippet of his performance and pics of the incident have gone viral on social media.

In the pic, Eminem and his mentor and producer Dr Dre can be seen. Dre is playing the piano while the hip-hop lyricist takes a knee.

Peeps have taken to Twitter and Instagram to applaud the Sing for the Moment hitmaker for boldly taking a moment to support the #BlackLivesMatter movement in front of a packed stadium.

ItsMINGUK:

"The NFL and co. can't control the one narrative they spin if someone as big as Em says otherwise in their own house."

EdenBFKN:

"The world wants to keep quiet rather than deal with reality. You don't tell @eminem not to do something, it will be done anyway. Respect!"

Brodie_Dog:

"The audacity of @NFL trying to tell Eminem and Dre that they can't kneel and can't rap about police brutality during #BlackHistoryMonth"

Patricksaah0:

"Eminem knows that darker-skinned people matter because people of African descent helped him to become a professional rapper."

Tinat0424:

"Be on the right side of truth - well done Eminem … Thank you Colin - take a knee until there is consistent change… The NFL still is not getting it…"

