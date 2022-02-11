Bukola Adeeyo has taken to social media with a post celebrating her son Jayden on his third birthday

The actress shared adorable photos of her boy which appeared to have been taken for the special occasion

Adeeyo rained prayed on her baby boy as fans and colleagues flooded her comment section with birthday wishes

Popualr Yoruba actress, Bukola Adeeyo's son Jayden is celebrating his second birthday today, February 11.

Just like may others, Adeeyo shared a post where she celebrated her handsome son with beautiful words.

Bukola Adeeyo celebrates son's third birthday Photo credit: @bukola_adeeyo

Source: Instagram

Not only did the actress gush over her son, she also shared photos taken to celebrate his birthday. Adeeyo also showered her son with beautiful and meaningful prayers.

See the post below:

"I thank God for His love and faithfulness over your life these past yearsMay He continue to watch over you,grant you favour before men and fulfil your greatest heart desires according to His will and purpose for your life

Nigerians celebrate Bukola's son

Fans and colleagues of the actress could not hold themselves from gushing over her son as they commended her for making beautiful children.

Read some of the comments sighted below:

realmercyaigbe:

"Happy birthday my baby "

mo_bimpe:

"Happy birthday Cute little man "

gleeoflife:

"Happy birthday son❤️ keep growing In God’s grace ❤️"

mimisola_daniels:

"Jayden Happy birthday handsome,may you be a blessing to this generation ❤️….Abeke your ovaries are blessed.."

aishalawal1:

"My cute baby happy birthday darling "

jideawobona:

"Happy Birthday Sweet Boy , God bless and keep you."

iamkemikorede:

"Happy birthday my cute son I wish you long life nd prosperity ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

halimabubakar:

"So handsome Happy birthday baby boy."

iamadeniyitayo:

"Hey handsome happy birthday prince grow in wisdom knowledge and understanding."

officialtoyinadewale:

"Happy birthday dear son longlife and prosperity Ijmn "

