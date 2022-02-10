Nollywood’s Chioma Akpotha has shared an epic throwback photo to the delight of her fans and followers on social media

The Omo Ghetto actress managed to find her baby photo and she accompanied it with other pictures showing her older version

Many were seen in the comment section with different reactions to the pictures shared by the movie star

Nollywood actress Chioma Akpotha recently took fans on a trip down memory lane as she gave them an idea of what she looked like as a baby.

The actress posted a video collage of pictures that document her transformation from a baby to the adult version of herself.

Actress Chioma Akpotha shares cute throwback photo. Photo: @chiomakpotha

In the caption of the post, Chioma expressed her gratitude to the Lord while submitting that he has been with her all the way.

Check out the post below:

Reactions

Chioma's post got many gushing in the comment section with some people pointing out how she has retained some of her facial features.

Read some comments sighted below:

amyzlegacy

" You were such a cute baby and now a beautiful woman."

sarafinasericheg said:

"Ma this ur mouth no change oooo."

mounass459 said:

"Nothing has changed on you your month, your noz, your eyes steal the same."

jhoyce_o said:

"So beautiful....One of my favorite actress then and now...may you live long ma @chiomakpotha."

funkyochuwa_ said:

"Wow... Even your baby pix look like mine❤️ people always ask if we related."

amakaaustino said:

"Chi how come ur baby pic is black and white,I thought dat u were born in eighties."

Movie star Chioma Akpotha clocks 41 in style

Some months ago, Legit.ng reported that actress Chioma Akpotha took to her social media page in celebration of her 41st birthday ceremony.

The actress dedicated a post to herself on Instagram as she appreciated the Lord for keeping her.

Taking to her official page, the Nollywood diva wrote:

"There are so many things I am grateful to God for.... so many! But for today I’d stay Thank You Jesus ! Happy Birthday Chioma ! You are God’s Child and you are doing well!”

