Congratulatory messages have poured in for 10-year-old skit maker, Small Mummy, following a car gift that was presented to her

Apparently, fans and supporters of the talented girl put resources together to purchase a new car for her along with a customized number plate

Senior colleagues in the entertainment industry among others flooded the little one’s comment section with congratulatory messages

Weeks after turning the age of ten, young and talented skit maker, Small Mummy, is still receiving lovely gifts from her fans and supporters in the online community.

The little girl has just become a car owner following a gift that was presented to her as part of her 10th birthday celebration.

Skit maker Small Mummy gets a car as birthday gift. Photo: @smallmummycomedy

Source: Instagram

The white coloured space bus also came along with a customized number plate for the young entertainer.

Taking to Instagram to share the good news, Small Mummy explained that the gift got her into an emotional state.

She extended her sincere gratitude and appreciation to everyone who put resources together to make the car gift possible.

Small Mummy equally appreciated her manager for all his hard work.

Her note read in part:

"Tears fell off my face while typing this Thanking the God of God who has been doing it for me and will never stop doing it. Also to all the people who gathered money to present this to me as birthday gift and those that will still buy fuel and help me maintain it. You all shall not lack of Any Great things in Life."

See below:

Congratulatory messages pour in

kolawoleajeyemi said:

"Congratulations dear daughter."

funnytoheeb said:

"Congratulations dear❤️."

toyin_abraham said:

"Congratulations my daughter."

folorunshoadeola said:

"Congratulations my love."

esther_kale said:

"Congratulations my beautiful daughter.am so happy for you.more progress in Jesus name."

iamabiodunthomas said:

"Congratulations dear, more greater heights ."

Source: Legit.ng