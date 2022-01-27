Controversial Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky, has announced that his highly anticipated housewarming has been postponed

Bob who had bragged about holding a housewarming party for his N800 million mansion explained why it has to be postponed

According to the crossdresser, he has to postpone the party because someone copied his aso-ebi fabric and made 1000 pieces of it

Bobrisky added that he had to order another aso-ebi and until it comes to Nigeria, his party has been postponed.

Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky, has finally announced the postponement of his much talked about housewarming party.

Bobrisky gives reason as he postpones housewarming party. Photo: @bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

The crossdresser who had bragged about his N800 million mansion housewarming party that was to hold on January 29, finally spoke up after fans questioned his obvious silence as the days drew closer.

Bobrisky took to his Snapchat page to reveal that his party has been postponed and also gave his interesting reason.

According to the crossdresser, he postponed his party because a lady copied his aso-ebi style and made it in 1000 copies. Bob then added that as a result, he had to order a different aso-ebi and would not hold his party until it arrives in the country.

Bob also noted that he would not reveal the new date for his housewarming party until the aso-ebi arrives.

Internet users react

A number of internet users had funny things to say about Bobrisky’s video. Many of them found it ridiculous and accused him of lying. Others found it amusing.

Diaryofakitchenlover:

“When you live of lies, you can’t just stop. It’s a going concern, you gerrit?”

Mz_harcourt:

“Naso Blessing whyne us for her own, believe these yeyebrities at your own peril.”

Holuwa_wemmymo2:

“He no go make heaven lies wey get levels ”

Deeoolaa:

“I swear I was expecting this excuse.”

Lady_ann02:

“Believe bob at your peril.”

Sweet_oluchi:

“Shim want to Bam Bam, shim wanna chill with the big guys.”

Nawa o.

Bobrisky brags about giving out iPads at housewarming party

Bobrisky earlier shared a post on his social media page showing proof of his much-talked-about mansion in Lagos.

The self-proclaimed male Barbie was spotted in a video that appeared to have been recorded in the kitchen of the property.

In a different post, Bobrisky listed some of the items that are going to come along with the invite for his housewarming party set to hold in January.

An iPad, a bottle of Moet among other things were listed.

Source: Legit.ng