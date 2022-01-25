The Nigerian entertainment industry has a number of talented couples who continue to give fans goals with their love.

Many times, these stars keep their relationship on a low key, but sometimes they proudly flaunt it on social media.

Some of these stars who are into the music business have even gone as far as using their partners as video vixens in their music clips.

Nigerian celebrity musicians who have used their partners as video vixens. Photos: YouTube

These videos soon become fan favourites as it leaves many of them gushing and hoping to experience their kind of love.

Today, Legit.ng has compiled a list of some Nigerian music stars who have used their partners as video vixens in their music clip.

1. Timi Dakolo and Busola Dakolo:

Talented singer, Timi Dakolo, has been known to be a good family man with great love for his wife. This was even clearly showcased in the music video for his song, Iyawo Mi. The award winning singer celebrated the love he had for his wife in the clip and many couples found it relatable that it soon became a fan favourite.

2. 2baba and Annie Idibia:

Legendary Nigerian musician, Innocent ‘2baba’ Idibia and his wife, Annie, warmed many hearts after she was used in one of his timeless music videos, African Queen. Many years after, Annie appeared in another of 2baba’s videos for his song titled Smile.

3.Banky W and Adesua Etomi:

This couple is no doubt one of the most loved celebrity couples around. Their love story has continued to leave fans in awe and their lowkey lifestyle also leaves them yearning for more. Banky also falls into the category of stars who have used their partners in music videos.

4 and 5. Adekunle Gold and Simi:

This young couple no doubt have fans wrapped around their fingers over their talent, banter and occasional romantic displays on social media. After keeping their relationship lowkey for many years and eventually getting married, the duo then released music where they both featured in the video. The romantic display had a lot of fans in their feelings.

