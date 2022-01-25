Huddah Monroe took to Instagram to slam celebrity parents who have been using their children online to trend and for clout

The Kenyan socialite insisted that children should be left alone to enjoy their childhood

Huddah did not mention any names but a cross-section of Kenyans concluded she was targeting Vera Sidika

Socialite Huddah Monroe has picked issue with Kenyan celebrities who have been overworking their children, mostly toddlers for clout and online businesses.

Huddah said celebrities have been overworking their babies. Photo: Huddah Monroe.

Source: UGC

Child labour

Huddah, through social media claimed she is sick of celebrity parents who have been parading their young ones online so that they can trend.

According to Huddah, the celebrity parents have, in the process, made their children age faster than how and what nature dictates.

In a series of Instastories posts seen by Legit.ng on her Instagram page, Huddah claimed these celebrities use their babies as props to bring them fame whenever they stop trending.

"I did not know babies are props. When you are not trending no more. Get a baby," Huddah wrote.

Huddah insisted that children should be left alone to be children and grow peacefully without having to be flaunted all over for business purposes.

The socialite noted that some of these babies have been working hard and too much, even more than adults.

Babies should be given privacy

"These social media babies are working harder than me an adult. No chance to be a child. You must d TikTok at 1 month. Breastfeed. Poop. I cannot imagine being recorded daily like....Give me a break. I need some privacy to grow up." she added.

"Some kids look tired out here on social media and they are barely 5. They have been overworked! They are exhausted! And the hustle has never began. I am glad I was not born in pandemic times because I cannot imagine my mom tiring me out at two," Huddah wrote.

Huddah did not mention anyone in particular but quite a number of Kenyans concluded she was targeting her longtime nemesis, Vera Sidika who welcomed her first child not long ago.

Vera Sidika, however, is not the only local celebrity who welcomed a child in recent times.

Vera Sidika and her lover Brown Mauzo welcomed their first child on October 20, 2021.

Vera Sidika gives birth

Vera and Brown Mauzo named their daughter Princess Asia Brown.

"20.10.2021 at 10:21 am A princess was born. Asia Brown @princess_asiabrown. You will always be the miracle that makes our life complete," Vera announced the birth.

Mauzo shared a photo of his wife in hospital with their baby girl and he captioned it:

"Thank you God for this blessing. 20:10:2021 10:21 am."

Vera's daughter had amassed 5,157 followers on her Instagram account barely 30 minutes after her account was opened.

Following the delivery, fans and other Kenyans thronged different social media platforms to congratulate the couple.

