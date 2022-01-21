Contestants of the last season of the GUS show have all been handsomely rewarded for their time and efforts in the fierce competition

The participants all showed up at a coronation party and prize-giving ceremony at the popular Cilantro restaurant in Lagos

Gold medal chains were given out to the participants with each individual also smiling home with cash prizes up to the tune of millions

Winner of the season Odudu also walked away with a N20 million cash prize, a car and all-expensed-paid trip to Dubai

The Gulder Ultimate Search (GUS) reality show officially came to an end on Sunday, December 26, 2021, but participants in the season have only just been rewarded at a coronation party and prize-giving event that went down on Friday, January 21.

Both male and female contestants showed up in their Sunday best as they gathered at the popular Cilantro restaurant in Lagos to celebrate their time on the show.

GUS: Participants rewarded with gold medal chain each, win millions in cash. Photo: Sola Sanusi

Source: Original

However, it wasn’t just a night of celebration as the contestants also smiled home with some juicy cash prizes.

Each GUS contestant got a gold medal chain before the cash prizes were announced. Check a list of their winnings below:

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Olayinka - N600k

Mfon - N700k

Geral Ojeka - N800k

Ifeanyi - N900k

Iniabasi - N1m

Oreva - N1,050,000

Tobe okoye - N1.1m

Opeyemi - N1,150,000

Osas Junior - N1,200,000

Jennifer Okorie - N1,250,000

Yankari Solomon - N1,350,000

Esitima Edem - N1.4m

Racheal Omokafe - N1.45m

Tosin and Chidinma - N1.5m each

Damola and Damilola -N3m each

Chidinma gets another - N2m

Odudu takes all, wins N20 million cash, other gifts

Odudu receives the key to his car, poses with his family members. Photo: Sola Sanusi

Source: Original

The man of the moment Odudu received N20 million cash prize for emerging as the winner of the season. He was equally given a brand new Innoson automobile and an all-expense-paid trip to Dubai.

Toke Makinwa brings freshness to the show, Organizers defend media personality amid online backlash

During the run of the just-concluded season of the Gulder Ultimate Serch (GUS) Legit.ng reported people criticised the choice of female media personality, Toke Makinwa as a host of the show.

There were also fears of the complexity of the show which places females at a disadvantage in winning the show.

According to the organisers, Toke has made history by becoming the first woman to host the show.

Source: Legit.ng