A new plant species newly discovered by Western science has been named after the actor, Leonardo DiCaprio

The Uvariopsis dicaprio is only found in the Ebo forest of Cameroon, a region DiCaprio helped save from loggers with a viral social media post

Fans and critics took to the comments section, sharing their thoughts on the new plant

Leonardo DiCaprio is getting his name plastered all over the science books- a new species of tree was just named after the actor!

Leonardo DiCaprio has a new species of tree named after him. Image: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Explaining the decision, scientists from the Royal Botanic Gardens in London say they wanted to pay tribute to the star for adding his influential voice to an anti-logging campaign, ultimately saving the Ebo forest in Cameroon from destruction, NBC News reports.

Known as Uvariopsis dicaprio - the new plant species only grows in the Cameroonian forest which is widely celebrated for its biodiversity.

A campaign to stop loggers from tearing through the area was picked up by DiCaprio who took to his social media accounts and shared the story with his millions of followers, BBC News reports.

Check out some of the social media reactions to the news:

fe_usa78 said:

"Leo is the man!"

csirotinski said:

"Was it called Leonardo TreeCaprio?"

elle_fab said:

"Excuse me.... Why is London naming a tree that belongs to the Sovereign nation of Cameroon?"

bonzo44 said:

"He’s done so much for this planet, thanks to him!"

Source: Legit.ng