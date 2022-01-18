Singer Teni has got her fans and supporters on social media wondering if she started the new year with a luxury mansion purchase

The billionaire crooner was spotted in a video and pictures shared on the official Instagram page of a real estate company

While the singer hasn’t shared any news of a house purchase on social media, fans who saw the video, pictures have already started congratulating her

Popular singer Teniola Apata aka Teni has stirred reactions from her fans and followers in the online community.

The self-acclaimed one-take-god was spotted posing in front of a massive luxury mansion in photos and a video posted by a real estate company in Lagos.

Teni sparks reactions as she flaunts the dummy key to a new house. Photo: @landladyhomes/@tenientertainer

Source: Instagram

In the video, the singer was seen enjoying a tour of the property by an official of the real estate firm.

Another photo also captured Teni posing with a large dummy key that had the word ‘sold’ boldly written on it.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Check out the pictures and video below:

Reactions

Although the singer hasn’t shared the news of a house purchase on social media and this has got some people wondering if she was only advertising the property.

However, there are others who have also taken the opportunity to congratulate the music star.

Read some congratulatory messages sighted below:

official_silver202 wrote:

"Congratulations to her if you happy for person your own go come."

robinson_the_first said:

"Big Teni.. congratulations my love ."

realfatimah1404 said:

"Congratulations momma❤️"

Comedian Bae U splashes millions on new house

In a related story, Legit.ng previously reported that congratulatory messages poured in for popular skit maker Isbae U following his latest acquisition in Lagos.

The entertainer was spotted chilling at the balcony of his new house in a video making the rounds on social media.

Fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry congratulated the comedian with many saying they must also launch a career in comedy.

One fan who congratulated the entertainer wrote:

"It’s like I’m gonna join this comedy skit league, money dey there. Congrats!!"

Another fan wrote:

"Omoh nah Instagram skits makers get this year oo. Congratulations to him."

Source: Legit.ng