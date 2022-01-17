Night School actress Tiffany Haddish was taken into police custody in Atlanta Georgia after allegedly falling asleep behind the wheel

The Hollywood star was discovered after a call was made to local authorities about a vehicle with an unconscious driver

The comedian's mug shot has been circulating the web as she still managed to smile while officers booked her in for a DUI charge

Tiffany Haddish had a rough weekend after being arrested for a drunk driving charge on Friday morning. The actress was reported to have been found asleep in the driver's seat of her car when police responded to a call from someone in the neighbourhood.

Tiffany Haddish was charged with DUI after falling asleep behind the wheel. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

World-famous comedian Tiffany Haddish began her weekend with a new criminal record being added to her name. The media personality found her mug shot circulating the web after News24 reported that she was taken into Fayette County Jail in Georgia when police responded to a call at four am.

TMZ reports that police records say that Haddish had been charged with Driving Under the Influence and improper stopping on a roadway. Upon inspection, police officials have reason to believe that she had smoked some marijuana.

Tiffany was only held in the county jail for a few hours before being released on bail for $1 666.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Tiffany Haddish reportedly the favourite to take over from Ellen DeGeneres

Last year, Briefly News reported that Tiffany Haddish had reportedly been voted the most favourite tv personality to take over when Ellen DeGeneres retires her daytime TV show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, this year.

The popular US actress has reportedly filled in as a guest host on Ellen's show before. She hosted the programme for the third time in that month and viewers could not get enough.

According to Complex, a senior NBCUniversal source told Page Six that Tiffany is a favourite and has humour and empathy in spades. The source further said that Tiffany is on top of the list to get a daytime show because "she's a fresh voice."

Complex reports that Tiffany has also been honing her hosting skills on the CBS revival of Kids Say The Darndest Things. Ellen confirmed in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that the 19th season of her syndicated daytime talk show will be her last, according to the publication.

Source: Legit.ng