2baba and Annie's second child, Olivia has turned a new age and the excited parents took to social media to celebrate

Annie posted an adorable video of Olivia in different moments as she gushed over how amazing she is

The actress also disclosed that the 8 year old brightens their home with her smile, intelligence and wits

Annie Idibia and 2baba's second daughter, Olivia clocked 8 on January 6 and the superstar parents celebrated her with loving words.

Taking to her Instagram page with a compiled video of the birthday girl in different moments, Annie revealed how amazing their genius superstar is.

Annie Idibia gushes over daughter on 8th birthday Photo credit: @annieidibia1

Source: Instagram

The proud mum of two praised her daughter's courage, wisdom, determination and, confidence.

Olivia brightens her home with her charming smile, funny jokes and shocking words which are sometimes too much to get from a little girl.

"O L I V I A ♥️ This Child ... Lord knows they aren’t words to describe our SuperStar @officialoliviaidibia A Guy And I Don Conclude that she’s a “GENIUS” This Child Is Soooo Braveeeeee. Soooo Strong ... So determined....She’s Only 8 , but with the wisdom of a 19yrs old sef lol So confident! So talented ! So creative ... incredible Writer ... We Are so blessed to have Olivia ! She brighten up our home with her charming smiles ... funny jokes n shocking words lol Never a dull moment with Olivia!"

2baba also shared the adorable video on his Instagram story channel followed by a word of prayer for his daughter.

Sweet reactions

lindaosifo:

"Love love you Olivia!! Happy Birthday 8th birthday baby. Continue to grow in God’s love!"

ucheogbodo:

"Happy Birthday to your beautiful "

_mandelazz:

"Aawwwwww Happy Birthday to Olivia baby❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️you are a super star Continue to grow in God’s Light and Gracewe love youuuu"

aamakapeace:

"Happy birthday Olivia, super star and hyper active girl.. You're one of the reasons I'm glued to your mums ig story.. You're full of life and fun to watch.. Happy birthday once again.. God's blessings always ❤️ ❤️ "

