It has been just under a month since Off White designer Virgil Abloh died from cancer and his celeb friends are still honouring his legacy

DJ Black Coffee was the latest celeb to release a body of work as a tribute to the life and talent of his good friend Virgil

The South African musician shared a tearjerking video of himself and Virgil cooking up some magic and penned dear Abloh a sweet message

A few weeks have gone by since Virgil Abloh's passing and DJ Black Coffee is still remembering the late designer. The producer paid tribute to his friend in the best way he knows how to, by creating a whole compilation mix in his honour.

Black Coffee has shared a tribute project for Virgil Abloh titled 'My dear friend V'. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Earlier today, Black Coffee took to Instagram to announce his latest project. The musician has dedicated an entire set to celebrate the life of the late Virgil Abloh. Sharing the news of the mix, Black Coffee wrote:

"We didn’t do all we wanted to do, but you alone selflessly did enough to inspire generations and generations to come, even though you are physically gone, your passion, love and light will shine through forever, I and many others will carry this spirit in everything we do."

"I'm honoured to present this ode to you and the world my latest DJ Mix / Compilation entitled "For My Dear Friend V." This set encapsulates the various energies and emotions that 2021 didn't fail to deliver and will honour you forever."

@_sway.g wrote:

"V seems like was an overall creative not in only fashion but in any perspective of art, he really knew what people wanted at all times whether be clothes, music, home design etc. A Real architecture❤"

@sips_mohana_couture commented:

"My 2 favourite inspirations, oh God what a loss but his life will always be celebrated."

@pheebsinsta said:

"Special moment! ❤️❤️❤️"

Just last month, The Guardian reported that Virgil Abloh had lost his battle to a rare form of cardiac cancer. Celebs across the globe shared tributes to the great Louis Vuitton designer.

