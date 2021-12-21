Burna Boy has reacted online following reports that he has dumped Stefflon Don for another pretty lady with a banging body

The Grammy-winning musician took to his social media page noting that he doesn’t know the lady in question

Burna Boy added that he doesn’t have a wife at the moment as his fans and other social media users reacted to his disclosure

Music star Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy has not been spotted with his love Stefflon Don in a while and this led to a rumour that he now has a new babe.

The Twice as Tall singer in a recent post shared on his social media page was quick to distance himself from a lady identified as Delicia Cordon who was rumoured to be his new woman.

Burna Boy says he doesn't know lady with banging body rumoured to be his new woman. Photo: @burnaboygram/@msdecordon

Source: Instagram

Burna in a post shared on his Instagram story made it clear that he does not know the pretty lady people are linking him to.

The signer added that he doesn’t have a wife at the moment. See screenshots of his post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Reactions

Burna Boy's post stirred reactions from social media users with some people wondering if he has ended things with Stefflon.

Read some comments spotted below:

ola__vee said:

" Odogwu dan talk say he no know am."

thejaything said:

"Wait Steflon don chop breakfast ni."

jblazeroyalty said:

"Be like e like anything with don inside."

mztollyhoni said:

"Na all of dem Dey get DOn."

Reactions as Burna Boy, Wizkid are spotted in a studio

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously gathered the report of a video which made the rounds on social media and showed Wizkid, Burna Boy linking up in a studio in England.

However, Nigerians who reacted noted that they are anticipating the music because Wizkid hardly fulfils his promises about new music.

Funny remarks were also made about how Davido is out there splurging money on a new car while Burna and Wizkid get to work.

One social media user who reacted to the video wrote:

"Okay cool, While they were hanging out on drinks, king david out here buying another whip aside his RR."

Source: Legit Nigeria