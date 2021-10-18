Top music star, Davido’s hypeman, Special Spesh, has noted that his children are in for a surprise after 6th grade

According to the hypeman, he would shock them by sending them to boarding school in Nigeria

Internet users have reacted in funny ways to Spesh’s disclosure and some of them noted it was because of the school fees

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido’s hypeman, Special Spesh, recently had fans on social media buzzing after he shared the interesting plan he has for his kids.

Taking to his official Instagram page, Spesh noted that once his children complete sixth grade abroad he was going to shock them.

The hypeman then disclosed that his children would be in for a big surprise because he has plans to send them to boarding school in Nigeria.

Davido’s Hypeman Spesh shares future plan for his kids. Photos: @specialspesh

Source: Instagram

According to him, the move was going to be an epic one for him and his kids.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

See a screenshot of Special Spesh’s post below:

Spesh says he will surprise his kids by sending them to Nigerian boarding schools. Photo: @specialspesh

Source: Instagram

Social media users react

Soon after Davido’s hypeman shared the post on his plan, it went viral on social media and members of the online community shared their takes.

Legit.ng has gathered some reactions below:

l.tobiloba:

“Private School fees is not a joke .”

Chidera_______:

“Wow.... Nice one.”

Hrh_thequeenofasonig:

“Epic this surprise is very epic .”

Ientertain:

“You wan surprise Yourself be that.”

Seundeleke:

“Surprise wey you don announce? KOLO.”

Thejoshuafx:

“Sapa nice one you dey try disguise .”

Interesting.

Davido's ex-signee Mayorkun splurges millions on lookalike diamond pendant

Talented Nigerian music artiste, Mayorkun, recently made big money moves by splurging on a piece of lookalike accessory.

The former DMW signee appeared to have taken after his former record label boss, Davido’s love for expensive blings.

Rather than go small, the Betty Butter crooner decided to also get a customized diamond pendant that looked just like him with his signature bun-hairstyle and his wide smile.

Source: Legit Newspaper