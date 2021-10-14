Popular Nigerian music star, Mayorkun, has now splurged a lot of money on an expensive piece of jewellery

The music star acquired himself a customized diamond pendant that looks just like him and shared snaps online

Internet users were in awe of the beautiful piece of accessory and gushed over his video on social media

Talented Nigerian music artiste, Mayorkun, recently made big money moves by splurging on a piece of accessory.

The former DMW signee appeared to have taken after his former record label boss, Davido’s love for expensive blings.

Taking to his social media page, Mayorkun posted a short video of a new piece of diamond jewellery that he acquired for himself.

Mayorkun splurges on lookalike diamond pendant. Photos: @iammayorkun.

Rather than go small, the Betty Butter crooner decided to also get a customized diamond pendant that looked just like him with his signature bun-hairstyle and his wide smile.

Not stopping there, his popular slang, Of Lagos, was also written on the dazzling pendant.

See the video below:

Social media users react

Mayorkun’s new piece of jewellery no doubt left many of his fans and colleagues in awe. A number of them took to his comment section to react to the ‘blinding’ piece of accessory.

Legit.ng has gathered some of their comments below:

Djspicey:

“Mayor of LaLa.”

Sirbanko:

“Of Lay Lay shining bright like a.”

Ayanfeofficial:

“Of Lagos.”

Iam_sonia21:

“❤️❤️❤️too much money.”

Queenbee_hairempire:

“E choke .”

Officerwoos:

“Highest!! My Mayor! Mayor of Lagos! Face of Lagos.”

Nice one.

Source: Legit.ng News