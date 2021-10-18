Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham recently got her fans and followers gushing over her on social media

The film star was beautifully dressed in a white blouse and skirt as she set out to attend an event

The actress' outfit was designed beautifully and it perfectly suits her body as she posed for the camera

Asides from being a great actress and producer, Toyin Abraham knows how to wow her audience with her style.

The mother of one shared lovely photos of herself wearing a stunning white skirt and blouse on her Instagram page.

Toyin Abraham shares cute photos. Photos: @toyin_abraham

Source: Instagram

Toyin's top had a small design just on her chest. Attention was paid to the sleeves as they were made in such a way that the tip of the material was designed into them.

A look at Toyin's neckline also shows it's not the regular type. It was an asymmetric neckline.

The actress' skirt was also designed with the sides showing the tip of the material.

Do you have an owanbe to attend? Toyin's style may just be an inspiration.

Nigerians react

biodunstephen:

"World best."

bollypookie:

"Beautiful."

official_shawa:

"You are gorgeous momma."

ademolatajibola:

"We love you ❤️ Thanks for standing strongly by us!!!"

_midey_pearl:

"So beautiful."

adetokunbo_jokotoye:

"Beautiful."

wemimo_i:

"OLUWATOYIN YOU ARE BLESSED."

deronke_empire:

"Why so beautiful mama."

Nigerians react as Toyin Abraham goes bald

Toyin Abraham posted a new video of herself sporting a bald look and many wondered if she had truly shaved off her hair.

In the short clip, the fully made-up actress continued to turn her head for the camera so as to convince fans that she had truly gone bald. According to Toyin, she decided to cut her hair because of her fans who had not gone to see her new movie in the cinema.

The movie producer and actress has been known to be a funny character and not many people were convinced that she had truly shaved off her hair. While some fans noted that she used a filter to achieve the bald look, others said that not having hair looked good on her.

Source: Legit