Fans of BBNaijs star Erica Nlewedim did not seem to get a joke that Ultimate Love star Kachi was telling

Kachi had taken to his Instagram page to lament about being single while asking how much it would cost to marry Erica

The reality star also showed off the moment he was calculating the amount of money on his table

Ultimate Love star Onyekachi Ucheagwu popularly called Kachi has taken to social media to request BBNaijs Erica's bride price. Kachi shared photos of himself seating before wads of cash.

Naira and dollar notes were spotted on the table before the reality star as he held a phone to his ear as if he was making a call.

Ultimate Love Star Kachi asks about Erica's bride price. Photos: @ericanlewedim, @iam_kachiucheagwu

In the caption that accompanied the post, Kachi said he was tired of being single and didn't mind paying Erica's bride price.

Check out the photo below and read his caption:

Nigerians react

Erica's fans didn't find Kachi's joke funny as they lashed out at him.

hali_black:

"My star girls bride price is worth trillions."

nene_kusi:

"I thought you said you will not marry a woman that her bride price is more than 300k or 300k."

fre_sh643:

"You want to use Erica to trend eh daddy kachi, Rosie is waiting for you ooo and your 3 kids."

nduka1631:

"Which Erica? Hmmmm thank God is not our star girl ohhhhhhhh."

kreamyuddie:

"It can’t be my star girl sha."

osi.queen.39:

"Are u talking about star girl?"

kuze_ville:

"Which erica? Is like u dey ment how much u get wey u won marry erica. Rubbish."

Erica declares herself a wife of a billionaire

BBNaija Erica shared lovely photos of herself on social media. In the photos, she was spotted in a beautiful dress with beads around her neck.

Erica's black wig fell on one side of her shoulder. Her red lipstick gave her subtle makeup a bolder look as she posed for the camera.

A swipe at the photos she shared showed a full pose of the reality star. Erica was seen on a large bed, her back rested on the cushion and her two hands on a pillow as she gave the madam pose.

In the caption that accompanied the photo, Erica stated that she is a billionaire and the wife of a billionaire.

