The Federal Ministry of Education has exposed a fake document falsely claiming that the fees for Federal Unity Colleges (FUCs) are N386,000

The Ministry's Director of Senior Secondary Education, Hajia Binta Abdulkadir, clarified that the fraudulent document did not originate from her office and contained numerous errors.

The Ministry urged the public to disregard the scam and advised parents to verify official fees through the Ministry’s website or directly from Federal Unity College Principals

The Federal Ministry of Education has officially denounced a fraudulent document circulating among parents, falsely claiming that the approved fees for Federal Unity Colleges (FUCs) are set at N386,000.

The document, purportedly originating from the Office of the Director of the Senior Secondary Education Department, has been confirmed as a fake, contradicting the Ministry's established fee structure.

Parents are advised to seek the veracity of information before acting on it.

Source: Getty Images

Official denounces claim

In a statement released on Saturday, the Director of Senior Secondary Education, Hajia Binta Abdulkadir, clarified that the document did not originate from her office.

She emphasised that the highest fee currently charged by FUCs is N100,000, which is applicable only to new students and covers boarding, uniforms, textbooks, and other essential items.

Importantly, she reiterated that tuition in all Federal Unity Colleges remains free, underscoring the Ministry's commitment to accessible education.

Abdulkadir further pointed out that the fraudulent document contained numerous errors, including incorrect addresses and several spelling mistakes, which raised immediate red flags.

"The document is not only fake but also poorly constructed. It is a clear attempt to spread misinformation and cause unnecessary confusion among parents, particularly those with children newly enrolled in Federal Unity Colleges," she stated.

Ministry call fee a scam

The Ministry of Education has urged the public to disregard the fraudulent document, labeling the claimed N386,000 fee as a scam. Parents and guardians are advised to seek accurate information directly from the Ministry's official website or by contacting the Principals of the nearest Federal Unity Colleges.

The Ministry emphasized the importance of verifying such critical information through legitimate channels to avoid falling victim to scams.

