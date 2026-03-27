University of the People scholarship and cost of getting different degrees

The University of the People scholarship helps students cover annual course assessment fees. As the world’s first tuition-free higher learning institution, the university offers an accessible path for those facing financial constraints. While students are typically required to pay only minimal application and assessment fees, those who receive scholarships can study without paying anything at all.

University of the People scholarship targets students from poor backgrounds seeking to pursue undergraduate studies. Photo: @UoPeople on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

The University of the People is the world’s first tuition-free higher learning institution , requiring students to pay only a minimal one-time application fee and annual course assessment fees.

, requiring students to pay only a minimal one-time application fee and annual course assessment fees. Students who qualify for the University of the People scholarship pay nothing, as it fully covers ongoing assessment fees.

The non-refundable application fee is $60 , while course assessment fees are $120 for undergraduate programmes and $240 for graduate studies.

, while course assessment fees are $120 for undergraduate programmes and $240 for graduate studies. The scholarships are limited and not guaranteed, as they are awarded on a first-come, first-served basis.

Understanding the University of the People scholarship

Only students enrolled in a programme at the University of the People can benefit from its scholarship. Photo: @UoPeople on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The University of the People scholarship is designed to support students who cannot afford the modest fees required to study. Since the university already removes tuition costs, scholarships focus on covering assessment fees charged at the end of each course.

UoPeople operates as a non-profit institution with the mission of making higher education accessible to everyone. It does not charge for classes, textbooks, or study materials, significantly reducing the overall cost of education.

Scholarship funds are not given directly to students. Instead, they are applied to the student’s account and used to pay assessment fees while the student remains enrolled.

University of the People scholarship requirements

Not every student at the University of the People automatically qualifies for a scholarship. To be considered, applicants must meet specific eligibility criteria and demonstrate satisfactory academic readiness. These include:

Admission into a UoPeople degree programme

Demonstrated financial need or hardship

Commitment to maintain satisfactory academic progress

University of the People is tuition-free, and students only pay a one-time application fee and course assessment fees. Photo: @UoPeople on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

In addition to the requirements above, the scholarship also comes with specific terms and conditions that beneficiaries must be willing to meet. Failure to comply with these conditions may lead to the withdrawal of the scholarship. Below are the University of the People scholarship terms and conditions:

The funds allocated to your scholarship are strictly intended to cover your assessment fees at the University of the People. They cannot be used for personal expenses or any purpose outside these fees.

If you fail to begin your studies or discontinue them, you will forfeit the scholarship, and any unused funds will be returned to the university.

Should you choose to resume your studies in the future and need assistance with assessment fees, you will be required to submit a new financial aid application.

If you need to repeat any courses, you will be charged an additional assessment fee for each repeated course. In such cases, your scholarship balance may not be sufficient to cover the full cost of completing your degree.

This scholarship covers up to ten assessment fees. If you exhaust this allocation and still require support, you may apply for additional financial aid.

You are expected to comply with all university policies and procedures as outlined in the official catalogue.

The university reserves the right to take disciplinary action, including revoking your scholarship and terminating your enrolment, if there is evidence of false information, misrepresentation, or fraud in your application.

Any disputes arising from these terms and conditions that cannot be resolved amicably will be handled by a court of competent jurisdiction in California.

UoPeople scholarship application procedure

University of the People scholarship amount for the undergraduate assessment fee is $120, while the graduate assessment fee is $240. Photo: pexels.com, @RDNE (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Applying for a University of the People scholarship follows a clear, straightforward process. Follow the steps below to submit your scholarship application:

Apply for admission on the university's official website and complete your application Receive acceptance into your chosen programme Log in to the student portal Submit a scholarship request through the funding section Wait for the approval notification

Scholarships are only available to admitted students, and applications are evaluated based on need. The university uses a trust-based system, meaning applicants explain their financial situation rather than submitting extensive documentation.

UoPeople scholarship varieties

The American tuition-free university offers a variety of scholarships tailored to different student categories. Below are some of the most popular scholarship options available:

Simone Biles Legacy Scholarship Fund – Sponsored by American gymnast Simone Biles, this scholarship primarily supports students who have experienced foster care.

– Sponsored by American gymnast Simone Biles, this scholarship primarily supports students who have experienced foster care. Emergency Refugee Assistance Scholarship Fund – Designed to assist up to 500 refugees and asylum seekers, with a strong focus on individuals from Syria.

– Designed to assist up to 500 refugees and asylum seekers, with a strong focus on individuals from Syria. Foundation Hoffmann Scholarship – Funded by Foundation Hoffmann, this scholarship is aimed at students pursuing an associate’s degree.

– Funded by Foundation Hoffmann, this scholarship is aimed at students pursuing an associate’s degree. UoPeople General Scholarship – Available to a broad range of students enrolled in both undergraduate and graduate programmes.

University of the People scholarship amount

Since the University of the People is tuition-free, scholarships pay for students' course assessment fees. Photo: @chiefviolinist on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The University of the People offers tuition-free programmes, meaning students enrolled in undergraduate or graduate studies do not pay tuition fees. However, they are responsible for certain costs associated with learning, primarily the course assessment fees.

As a result, scholarship awards are designed to cover these assessment fees, which vary by level of study:

Undergraduate course assessment fee: $120

Graduate course assessment fee: $240

Is the University of the People free for international students?

The university is tuition-free for both domestic and international students. However, all students, regardless of location, are required to pay a one-time application fee and course assessment fees unless they receive a scholarship.

How much does a degree from the University of the People cost?

University of the People scholarship funds are applied directly to the student’s account and cannot be used for personal expenses. Photo: pexels.com, @KampusProduction (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The university does not charge tuition fees and other costs associated with pursuing a degree course. Once a student is enrolled in a course, they only pay the course assessment fees, which are $120 for undergraduate studies and $240 for graduate programmes.

Is the University of the People completely free?

Not entirely. While there is no tuition, students must pay minimal fees, including a $60 application fee and course assessment fees per subject. These fees help sustain the university’s operations and services.

What courses does the University of the People offer?

The university offers a range of fully online degree programmes in fields such as business administration, computer science, health science, and education. These programmes are available at associate, bachelor’s, and master’s levels, making them suitable for different academic and career paths.

Is the University of the People scholarship fully funded?

University of the People offers various scholarship options targeting different categories of vulnerable students. Photo: pexels.com, @kaboompics (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Some scholarships are fully funded, meaning they can cover all required fees, while others may only cover part of the assessment fees. Full scholarships are limited and depend on available funding and the student’s financial need.

What does the UoPeople scholarship cover?

The university’s scholarship primarily covers course assessment fees. The funds are applied directly to the student’s account and cannot be used for personal expenses.

The University of the People scholarship makes higher education more accessible by removing most financial barriers. With tuition-free learning and support for essential fees, students can earn degrees at a fraction of traditional costs. By applying early and meeting the requirements, learners can take full advantage of this life-changing opportunity.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

Legit.ng recently published an informative article on the SNEPCo scholarship requirements and application process. This financial grant programme is funded by Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Limited (SNEPCo) in partnership with Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited.

The SNEPCo scholarship is designed to support high-performing undergraduate students from financially disadvantaged backgrounds. Successful applicants receive an annual grant of ₦250,000 from their second year until graduation, provided they meet the scholarship’s terms and conditions. Read the full article to learn more about the eligibility criteria and how to apply.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng