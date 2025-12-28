The National Association of Bassa Students (NABS) in Kogi state has thanked PDP chieftain Usman Okai Austin for his support and warm reception during a courtesy visit

Kogi - The National Association of Bassa Students (NABS), Bassa local government area chapter, has expressed profound gratitude to Usman Okai Austin, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi state, for his support and warm reception.

In a statement released by Kure Jeremiah Shiloba, who led a delegation to visit Okai, the group commended the former PDP candidate Bassa/Dekina Federal House of Representatives for his humility, approachability, and unwavering commitment to the progress of the Bassa people, particularly the student community.

Members of the National Association of Bassa Students during their visit to PDP chieftain Usman Okai Austin in Kogi state. Photo credit: NABS

Source: UGC

Okai hailed for purposeful leadership

The students noted that Okai's open-hearted acceptance and the friendly atmosphere he created during their engagement underscored his dedication to purposeful leadership and grassroots development.

“Your encouragement and support through our delegation are gestures that will not be forgotten,” the statement read.

“As students, moments like this strengthen our confidence in your leadership."

PDP chieftain alleges corruption in Kogi state

In another report, Okai criticised the Kogi state government led by Governor Usman Ododo, for the alleged lack of development despite increased revenue from the federation account since President Bola Ahmed Tinubu assumed office in 2023.

In a statement made available to Legit.ng, Okai noted the growing resentment among Kogites due to perceived government insensitivity to their plight amid harsh economic conditions. He attributed the people's hardship to the removal of fuel subsidy and the subsequent surge in inflation.

"Despite substantial revenue, citizens question the government's spending, Okai stated. "There's no visible development in Kogi, unlike neighbouring states with similar allocations."

The PDP chieftain called for transparency and accountability, emphasising the need to hold the government responsible for the mismanagement of public funds. He also highlighted the plight of local government workers who reportedly receive partial salaries despite the state's alleged financial windfall.

Hon Austin Okai during a condolence visit to Gov. Usman Ododo over his father’s death. Photo credit: @Shaibu_AO

Source: Twitter

Okai reacts as Ododo signs anti-corruption bill

Similarly, Governor Usman Ododo was urged to uphold the rule of law in his quest to eradicate corruption in Kogi state.

Okai made this call as he condemned the 'unjust' application of state power regarding the EFCC's case against Yahaya Bello. In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Comrade Okai urged Ododo to give way for the ‘probe of Yayaya Bello's alleged N80 billion financial crime’. He said:

"The law, which prohibits the EFCC and ICPC from investigating or prosecuting corruption cases involving the state’s assets and finances, has been criticised for undermining transparency and accountability in governance. It is imperative that Governor Ododo addresses these concerns and takes concrete steps to demonstrate his commitment to combating corruption and promoting good governance in Kogi state.

Source: Legit.ng